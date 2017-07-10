Chisago Co. suspect dead after confrontation with police

A man who had his 7-year-old daughter in the car is dead following an alleged carjacking and confrontation with police in east-central Minnesota.

The incident began Monday morning when North Branch police responded to a suspicious person call that "evolved into a carjacking of a black 2014 Chevrolet Impala," the Chisago County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. The State Patrol and other law enforcement agencies took on the pursuit.

Just before 10 a.m., the man used the car's OnStar call service to request someone come get his daughter. The sheriff's office said the man was also making suicidal threats.

The suspect was located a short time later outside the Chisago County town of Harris, Minn. "Law enforcement officers on scene fired shots. The suspect died at the scene," the sheriff's office said.

Police say the girl was found safe. The name of the suspect was not released pending notification of relatives. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.