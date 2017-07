Natalie Merchant's new album features old songs, updated

Today's Morning Edition music is from Natalie Merchant with "Where I Go" a track from her latest album "Paradise is There: The New Tigerlily Recordings."

The songs on the album are new versions of the songs on Merchant's first solo album "Tigerlily," which came out in 1995.

Merchant says she and the songs have evolved since she first recorded them after leaving the band 10,000 Maniacs.

Merchant will be in the Twin Cities Monday night for a show at the Minnesota Zoo amphitheater.