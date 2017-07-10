While corals die along the Great Barrier Reef, humans struggle to adjust

A bleached coral like this one – hundreds of years old – is becoming a more common sight along the Great Barrier Reef, where scientists say an average of a third of all coral died last year alone.
A bleached coral like this one – hundreds of years old – is becoming a more common sight along the Great Barrier Reef, where scientists say an average of a third of all coral died last year alone. 