Listen: Rep. Cornish on police training

Last Thursday was the one-year anniversary of the death of Philando Castile. Castile was shot by a police officer during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights.

On that anniversary, MPR host Tom Weber had a conversation about the kinds of changes that could be possible to laws, policy, the justice system and policing. He talked with a state senator, a police chief and a federal judge.

During the conversation, Sen. Jeff Hayden, DFL-Minneapolis, criticized fellow lawmaker Tony Cornish, R-Vernon Center, for not doing enough to make some of the changes Hayden supports. After the show, Tom talked with Rep. Cornish for his response.

To hear his response use the audio player above.