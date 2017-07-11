Keith Ellison on health care and Donald Trump Jr.

U.S. Congressman Keith Ellison, speaks from the platform at the DFL Convention in Duluth, Minnesota, on May 31, 2014.

Minnesota's Department of Human Services estimates the state would lose $2 billion in federal money in the next 18 months if the U.S. Congress passes the Republican health care bill up for consideration in the Senate.

The bill would affect the state's version of Medicaid — called Medical Assistance — and MinnesotaCare, which is a program designed to support low-income individuals.

MPR News host Tom Weber spoke with DFL Congressman Keith Ellison about the health care bills. Ellison is deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee.

They also talked about revelations this week that President Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., met with a Russian lawyer who offered damaging information about Hillary Clinton in the middle of the 2016 campaign.

