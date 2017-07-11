The Thread Book Hour with Dani Shapiro and Jeff VanderMeer

Dani Shapiro used her memoir, "Hourglass: Time, Memory, Marriage" as a way to explore the motivations behind marriage.

"Hourglass" by Dani Shapiro. Courtesy of publisher

"When I was writing hourglass I thought of it as an inquiry," said Shapiro to MPR's Kerri Miller.

Shapiro was thoughtful in her characterization of her marriage, but not dishonest. Her husband, M, is also a writer and she would read him pages of her manuscript every day.

One day, he said to her, "I'm an Ok guy, but you're not being hard enough on me."

And she knew exactly what he meant.

"I knew he was right ... I was being too careful. I was being circumspect, and circumspect does not make for good literature ever," said Shapiro.

Shapiro's "Hourglass" adds to her growing list of well-received memoirs.

Another author bathed in positive light is Jeff VanderMeer, a science fiction writer whose recent work, "Borne," is a New York Times bestseller.

"Borne" takes place in a world torn apart by technology, and a city destroyed by a company.

MPR's Thread producer Tracy Mumford asked VanderMeer how he balances the humor and the darkness in his books.

"I really don't like books that are monotone," said VanderMeer. He said that even in the worst times there are moments of hope and light.

Post-apocalyptic narratives featuring natural disasters or worlds devastated by technology are being coveted by readers.

However, VanderMeer told Mumford he's always been interested in climate change and natural habitat.

"We've finally realized, I think, just how important all this stuff is and that we need to address ... storytelling is one way to talk about and explore things," said VanderMeer.

To hear more from VanderMeer and Shapiro, use the audio player above.

