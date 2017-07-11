Teen girl reported missing in Stearns County

Sienna Paige Stice Stearns County Sheriff's Office

Sienna Paige Stice, 17, told her parents she was going for a walk Sunday afternoon, and she hasn't been home since, according to Stearns County officials.

She's considered missing and was last seen Sunday at about 5 p.m. on Powder Ridge Road near Highway 15 north of Kimball, Minn., a county statement said.

Stice appeared to be headed home when she was last spotted.

The following is a description of Stice from Stearns County:

Sienna is a white female, 5 foot 3 inches tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds with hazel eyes. She has brown hair with pink highlights and was last seen wearing a royal blue "Kimball Cubs" zip-up hoodie style sweatshirt, black crop t-shirt, black leggings and black flip-flop shoes.

Officials also said Stice is currently on medication but doesn't have any with her.

Officials are asking anyone with information on Stice to call the Stearns County Sheriff's Office at 320-251-4240, or call 911.