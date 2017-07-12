Rondo Days festival celebrates 34 years this weekend

Over the last two years an organization called Rondo Avenue has worked on a project to build a Rondo plaza. This space is designed to keep the memories and history of African American residents of Rondo intact.

Marvin Anderson a former Rondo resident and director of Rondo Avenue spoke to MPR host Tom Weber about his latest efforts to get the Rondo commemorative plaza built on Concordia Avenue near Fisk Street.

To hear the full discussion use the audio player above.