Health officials ramping up effort to fight syphilis in Mille Lacs County

The Minnesota Department of Health is asking for about $288,000 to fight a syphilis outbreak that started in Mille Lacs County more than a year ago. There are currently 43 cases linked to that outbreak, which is concentrated among the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe.

MPR's Cathy Wurzer spoke with Krissie Guerard, who has been leading the state's efforts to combat the outbreak.

