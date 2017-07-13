Minnesota nabs $8 million in health care fraud in national sweep

Several Minnesota residents are facing charges of defrauding the state of millions of dollars in health care money as part of a national crackdown.

Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson filed a lawsuit Thursday against a Brooklyn Center woman and her daughter for allegedly claiming more fraudulent personal care assistant expenses. The lawsuit says Juanita Swain and Aretina Williams bilked $929,000 in Medical Assistance funding from the state.

It follows charges earlier this week against Lillian Richardson and six accomplices in a $7.7 million fraud scheme. Richardson had previously been convicted of Medical Assistance fraud in 2012.

"It's an affront to the taxpayers who finance these programs with their generosity when criminals steal money from the program and bilk the system," Swanson said.

The charges are part of a nationwide sweep to crack down on health care fraud. States have charged more than 400 people for $1 billion or more in fraud.

MPR reporter Mark Zdechlik contributed to this report.