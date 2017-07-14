Charges: Crystal man killed his wife, called son to tell him

Dennis Sandland, 56, shot and killed his wife in their home earlier this week, then called his son to tell him about it, charges say.

The Hennepin County Attorney's office on Friday charged Sandland with second-degree murder for the alleged killing of 53-year-old Sandra Sandland. He faces up to 40 years in prison.

Details from the charges:

Dennis Sandland's son called police around 6:30 Wednesday night, saying his dad shot mom and may have firearms in the house.

Police responded to the home in Crystal, Minn., and reached Sandland on his cell phone. A hostage negotiator eventually got him to come outside, and Sandland was arrested. His blood alcohol content was .094.

When police went inside, they found Sandra Sandland in her bed, dead with a gunshot wound to the head.

Family members told officers the couple's marriage was troubled recently, and there were fights. They said Sandland may have acted violently with his wife before he shot her.