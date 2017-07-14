Listen: Roundtable on environmental justice

President Trump pulled out of the Paris Climate Agreement, and he chose an EPA chief who disagrees with the scientific consensus on climate change. However, the President is also a capitalist who has promised to create jobs — and jobs are growing quickly in the renewable energy sector.

So, what does it mean to be an environmental activist in an age of urgency and inertia?

MPR News host Kerri Miller asked three guests for their perspectives:

• Terry Tempest Williams is a writer and environmental advocate. Her newest book, now out in paperback, is titled, "The Hour of Land."

• Nicole Rom is Executive Director for Climate Generation: A Will Steger Legacy

• Mitch Hedlund is Executive Director for Recycle Across America.

