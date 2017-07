Queen and Adam Lambert perform during the North American tour kickoff at Gila River Arena on June 23, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.

Today's Morning Edition music is from "Another One Bites the Dust" by Queen, which is one of the songs that you're likely to hear if you see Queen Friday night at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Original guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor are joined by lead singer Adam Lambert, who was the runner-up on season 8 of "American Idol."

Lambert is getting good reviews for his singing and stage presence as he stands in for Freddie Mercury, who passed away in 1991.