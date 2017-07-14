NFL suspends Vikings' Floyd for 4 games over alcohol violation

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Michael Floyd has been suspended without pay for the first four games of the 2017 regular season for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy, the league said Friday.

Floyd, a St. Paul native who played at Cretin-Derham Hall High School and the University of Notre Dame, signed with the Vikings in May. In December, while a member of the Arizona Cardinals, he was found unconscious behind the wheel of a running car in Scottsdale, Ariz., and was charged with driving under the influence. He pleaded guilty in February.

While on house arrest toward the end of his sentence, he tested positive for alcohol, which he said came from drinking Kombucha tea. The Vikings stood behind him, with General Manager Rick Spielman saying, "We believe Michael will be a productive member of the Vikings organization, both on and off the field."

In a brief statement Friday, the NFL said Floyd will be eligible to return to the Vikings' active roster Oct. 2 following the team's game against the Detroit Lions. Floyd is also eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games.