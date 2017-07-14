Vote fraud commission releases public comments, email addresses and all

Vice President Mike Pence attends a health care bill during a listening session on Thursday in Washington, D.C. The Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity led by Vice President Mike Pence and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach. The commission released 112 pages of unredacted emails of public comment, raising further privacy concerns.
