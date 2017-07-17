Oscar-winning actor Martin Landau, known for 'Mission: Impossible' dies at 89

Academy Award-Winning Actor Martin Landau, known for his leading roles in <em>North By Northwest</em> and the 1960s <em>Mission: Impossible</em> TV series, has died. He was 89.
