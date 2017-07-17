The Beatles released "Baby You're a Rich Man" in the U.S. 50 years ago

Today's Morning Edition music is from "Baby You're a Rich Man" by the Beatles which was released in the U.S. 50 years ago today.

It's the flipside of "All You Need is Love" and both songs embody the spirit of the summer of love.

George Harrison played part of "Baby You're a Rich Man" after he was handed a guitar while visiting San Francisco's Haight Ashbury neighborhood in August of 1967. It's actually a combination of two songs that John Lennon and Paul McCartney were working on separately. McCartney wrote the chorus and Lennon came up with the rest.

