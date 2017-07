Fridley police say homicide victim is 17-year-old boy

Police in the Twin Cities suburb of Fridley are investigating a homicide.

Authorities say officers were dispatched on a call of a male not breathing on the side of a road shortly after 1 a.m. Monday. Police say the manner of death indicates a homicide. The victim is a 17-year-old boy from Fridley.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office and the Anoka County Sheriff's Office are assisting with the investigation.