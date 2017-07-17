I-94 east Mpls. closure pushed back to Thursday night

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has again rescheduled its plan to close Interstate 94 east in Minneapolis at the Portland Avenue tunnel.

The eastbound interstate is now set to close Thursday at 11 p.m. and reopen Friday at 5 a.m. It had been twice rescheduled and was expected to happen overnight Wednesday into Thursday. MnDOT said it pushed the closure back another day to accommodate traffic from the Aquatennial Torchlight Parade.

During the closure, drivers will be detoured to Interstate 35W south to 46th Street to I-35W north to I-94 east. The ramp from I-394 east to I-94 east will also be closed, reducing eastbound traffic in the Lowry Hill Tunnel to one lane, MnDOT said Monday.