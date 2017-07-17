George Romero, 'Night Of The Living Dead' director, dies at 77

Director George A. Romero attends the Night of the Living Dead World Premiere of Restored Print during the To Save and Project: The 14th MOMA International Festival of Film Preservation at MOMA on November 5, 2016 in New York City.
Director George A. Romero attends the Night of the Living Dead World Premiere of Restored Print during the To Save and Project: The 14th MOMA International Festival of Film Preservation at MOMA on November 5, 2016 in New York City. 