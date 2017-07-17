Timeline of Trump and Russia in mid-2016: A series of coincidences or something more?

Then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump appeared to encourage Russia to continue hacking Democratic rival Hillary Clinton's emails at a press conference on July 27, 2016, in Doral, Fla.
Then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump appeared to encourage Russia to continue hacking Democratic rival Hillary Clinton's emails at a press conference on July 27, 2016, in Doral, Fla. 