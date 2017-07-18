Man accused of killing victim, leaving in garage for weeks

A St. Paul man is accused of using a metal jack to fatally bludgeon a man he found in his garage, then leaving the victim for weeks before his body was found by friends.

Forty-nine-year-old Jonathan Erickson is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Allan "Buddy" Aguilar. A criminal complaint says friends found his body in the garage in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood Friday under layers of bedding and debris, four weeks after he was killed.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press says the complaint filed in Ramsey County District Court says some of the friends heard Erickson threatened the 47-year-old Aguilar after suspecting that he was stealing his tools.

It was not immediately clear if Erickson has hired a defense attorney.