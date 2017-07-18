More than bread: Sourdough as a window into the microbiome

Microbiologist Benjamin Wolfe looks at a sample of sourdough starter under the microscope. It's one of many samples submitted by home bakers from around the country and abroad as part of the Sourdough Project, a citizen-science effort to study sourdough microbiomes.
Microbiologist Benjamin Wolfe looks at a sample of sourdough starter under the microscope. It's one of many samples submitted by home bakers from around the country and abroad as part of the Sourdough Project, a citizen-science effort to study sourdough microbiomes. 