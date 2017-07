Cassidy and Jones only mother and son to hit number one

Today's Morning Edition music is from "Da Doo Ron Ron" by Shaun Cassidy which was number one on the Billboard pop chart 40 years ago today.

Cassidy says the original version of the song by The Crystals was the first single he ever bought. Cassidy and his mother Shirley Jones hold the distinction of being the only mother and son to both have number one records.

Jones had her number one hit with "I Think I Love You" in 1970 when she was a member of the made-for-TV band The Partridge Family.

