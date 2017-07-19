Hippies came to Minneapolis 50 years ago

Today's Morning Edition music is from the Electric Prunes with "I Had Too Much to Dream Last Night."

The Electric Prunes were one of the bands at the three-day "Happening '67" which began 50 years ago today in the Minneapolis Auditorium.

Jefferson Airplane, Buffalo Springfield and Shadows of Knight also performed at what was dubbed a "psychedelic feast." For some in the Twin Cities it was their first chance to see real live "hippies."

Molly Ivins was with the Minneapolis Tribune at the time. She wrote "If most of the kids were hippies, then they were too young to grow beards. Their clothes ranged from Carnaby Street Moderate to All-American Slob."

