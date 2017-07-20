I-494 shut down at Portland Avenue bridge

"Law enforcement activity" has shut down both directions of Interstate 494 between Minnesota Highway 77 and Interstate 35W at Portland Avenue.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is warning drivers to expect delays and use alternate routes.
The shutdown came just before 5 p.m.
Eastbound traffic is being diverted at Nicollet Avenue and westbound traffic at 12th Ave South.
EB494 at Nicollet. pic.twitter.com/i7RJlWdLgi— Mpls/St Paul Traffic (@MSP_Traffic) July 20, 2017
WB494 at 12th. pic.twitter.com/D3lXSXpPWp— Mpls/St Paul Traffic (@MSP_Traffic) July 20, 2017