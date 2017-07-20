BBC special: The Rise of the Robots

Oscar-nominated short film, Mr. Hublot Zeilt Productions, via NPR

At the Science Museum of London you'll hear from three of the world's leading roboticists: Ayanna Howard, Paul Newman and Ashitey Trebi-Ollennu.

Physicist Stephen Hawking said the rise of artificial intelligence could be the best thing, or the worst thing, for humanity. Tesla CEO Elon Musk described artificial intelligence as a potential "existential threat" to human civilization.

These three robot engineers discuss robots, what they can and could do, and the moral complexities involved. They believe the next step in the evolution of humanity is our interaction with machines.

The reliability of robots became a concern on Monday when a security robot nicknamed "Steve," for "Security Technology Enhancement Vehicle," was found face-down in fountain at a Washington DC office complex. The company is investigating.

Hosted by the BBC's Razia Iqbal at the Science Museum of London.

To listen to the program, click the audio player above.