Listen live: Mpls. mayor Betsy Hodges addresses resignation of Chief Harteau

Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges addresses the media Tuesday night with Assistant Police Chief Mederia Arradondo. Hodges has nominated Arradondo as the new chief of police.

Listen live as Minneapolis mayor Betsy Hodges talks about the decision to ask police chief Janee Harteau to resign. She is expected to speak at 8 p.m. this evening.

Hodges released a statement this afternoon, saying, "I've lost confidence in the Chief's ability to lead us further -- and from the many conversations I've had with people around our city, especially this week, it is clear that she has lost the confidence of the people of Minneapolis as well."

John Thompson and other protesters shut down Mayor Betsy Hodges' press conference Friday evening at Minneapolis City Hall, July 21, 2017. Maria Alejandra Cardona | MPR News

Protesters have disrupted the press conference. It is unclear if the mayor will return.