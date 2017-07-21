Twin Cities weekend driving woes: not bad, and Monday is better

Construction across the Twin Cities for the weekend of July 21-23

A U.S. Highway 61 reroute looks to be the biggest addition to the Minnesota Department of Transportation's weekend road hassles map. And the agency notes life around the Lowry Tunnel might be a little easier Monday.

MnDOT says the first stage of work in and near the Lowry Tunnel on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis is scheduled to be done late Monday, and "the new configuration will be two lanes open in each side of the tunnel for seven to 10 days."

Also, the ramps will be open from westbound I-94 to westbound Interstate 394 and from westbound I-94 to Minnesota Highway 55, although trucks will still be prohibited from using the tunnel.

Here's a look at some of the changes this weekend:

U.S. Highway 61, Cottage Grove

• Beginning at 7 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, Highway 61 at the County Road 19 / Innovation Road bridge will be closed in both directions as crews remove worn out concrete patches from the bridge deck.

• Drivers will be directed to use the exit and entrance ramps at Innovation Road/County Road 19 as a detour.

U.S. Highway 169, Edina to Golden Valley

• Beginning 5 a.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Tuesday, the ramp from westbound Minnesota Highway 7 to southbound Highway 169 will be closed.

• The following ramps are now closed: Excelsior Boulevard to northbound Highway 169 (through July 25); southbound Highway 169 to 36th Street (through July 26).

I-94, St. Paul to Maplewood

• The ramp from eastbound I-94 to northbound McKnight Road is now closed through August.

