Metro Transit rate hikes could be approved Wednesday

Outgoing Met Council chair Adam Duininck joined Tom Weber to discuss proposed rate hikes for Metro Transit buses, and light and commuter rails.

Services including Metro Mobility also would see fare increases under a proposal set for a vote soon.

The Met Council heard from thousands of people during a public comment period; the agency says most people opposed the hikes of either $0.25 or $0.50 per ride.

