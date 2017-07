Listen: Political Junkie on another whirlwind week in Washington

Ken Rudin, host of the Political Junkie Podcast, spoke with MPR News host Kerri Miller about the biggest stories in Washington.

What did we learn from president's most recent interview with the New York Times? Will we know what President Trump's son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, says in a closed door testimony before the Senate? Where does the broader Russia investigation stand?

