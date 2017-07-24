The hit "Windy" was number one 50 years ago

Today's Morning Edition music is from "Windy" by the Association which was number one on the Billboard pop chart 50 years ago today.

The song was written by Ruthann Friedman while she was living in an apartment in David Crosby's house. She told Songfacts: "There was a fellow who came to visit and was sitting there staring at me as if he was going to suck the life out of me. So I started to fantasize about what kind of a guy I would like to be with, and that was Windy."

To listen to the segment, click the audio player above.