Sting Ray bikes and eight track tapes: New memoir remembers Bloomington in the 1970's

Sports Illustrated writer Steve Rushin has authored a new memoir of growing up in Bloomington, Minn. during the 1970s.

In "Sting Ray Afternoons," Rushin describes living in suburbs with a stay-at-home mom, three brothers, a sister, a Sting Ray bike and some eight track tapes.

He talked about his latest book with MPR News guest host Euan Kerr.

