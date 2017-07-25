How crisis pregnancy center clients rely on Medicaid

Andrea Krazeise, who runs a pregnancy resource center in Sanford, Fla., says that without Medicaid, many of her clients wouldn't see a doctor until the very end of the pregnancy.
