Does it matter if Trump Jr., Manafort are under oath when they talk to Congress?

Donald Trump Jr. told Fox News' Sean Hannity on July 11 that he would be willing to testify under oath about the Trump Campaign's ties to Russia. He won't be under oath when he talks to the Senate Judiciary Committee this week.
Donald Trump Jr. told Fox News' Sean Hannity on July 11 that he would be willing to testify under oath about the Trump Campaign's ties to Russia. He won't be under oath when he talks to the Senate Judiciary Committee this week. 