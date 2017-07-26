Aspen Ideas Festival: Job skills for now, and the future

Aspen Ideas panelists on job skills Dan Bayer | The Aspen Institute

Three speakers at the Aspen Ideas Festival considered their lengthy experiences in government and the private sector and then looked into the crystal ball to determine which job skills and attributes will be in highest demand now, and in the workforce of the future. They say training, re-training, and lifelong learning will all be required, as will good character, social skills and teamwork.

A discussion about the job skills we'll need in order to thrive in an ever-changing world of work. Two former government officials who are now in the private sector, and the CEO of a large company, share their ideas on the best ways to adapt to a future we can't yet see.

Penny Pritzker is former Commerce Secretary under President Barack Obama, and an entrepreneur, businesswoman and civic leader.

Peter Orszag is vice chairman, managing director, and global co-head of health care at Lazard Freres & Co. Orszag served in the Obama administration as Office of Management and Budget director and Congressional Budget Office director.

Tom Fanning is chairman, president, and CEO of Southern Company, one of the largest energy producers in the United States. Fanning is chair of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

Gary Pinkus of McKinsey moderated the discussion at the Aspen Ideas Festival in Aspen, Colorado on June 28, 2017.