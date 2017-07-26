French wildfires force 12,000 people to flee coastal resort areas

People look at a forest fire in La Croix-Valmer, near Saint-Tropez, as they sit on the beach. Thousands of French firefighters have been battling blazes that consumed swathes of land in southeastern France.
