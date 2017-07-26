2 sentenced in St. Paul robbery slaying

Two of the four people charged in the death of a Minnetonka High School student during a robbery in St. Paul have been sentenced to prison.

Twenty-four-year-old Davonte Bob has been sentenced to nearly 21 years behind bars for second-degree murder and aggravated robbery. Thirty-year-old Vincent Harris was given nearly eight years in prison for aggravated robbery. Both pleaded guilty to charges.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press says two others charged in the case will be sentenced later this summer. Prosecutors say Kalisa Smith, who was friends with Burnette's sister, arranged for her ex-boyfriend, Christopher Calloway, to rob Burnette and her sister.