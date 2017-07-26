What's the future of the student loan forgiveness program?

A recent survey by the Student Loan Report polled 400 student loan borrowers from the graduating class of 2017. It found that 27.5 percent of them believe the U.S Department of Education will forgive all their debt.

The Trump administration has made clear it wants to cut all funding for Public Service Loan Forgiveness. So where does that leave students who are counting on federal loan forgiveness programs?

Bloomberg News education reporter Shahien Nasiripour joined the program and tried to make sense of the maze of loan forgiveness programs and what could happen to them next.

