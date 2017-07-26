Trump to announce Foxconn plant in Wisconsin

A man stands near Apple's iPad advertisement in Shanghai, China. An independent group, the Fair Labor Association, has started auditing Apple Inc.'s Chinese supplier Foxconn after a request by Apple.

An invitation to President Donald Trump's afternoon news conference with Wisconsin officials says electronics giant Foxconn will build a liquid-crystal display panel plant in Wisconsin.

The Associated Press obtained the invitation from a person with knowledge of the Wednesday afternoon event at the White House. The person doesn't have authorization to publicly release the information.

White House spokesman Josh Raffel confirms the Trump announcement would be on Foxconn, but he wouldn't release details ahead of the event.

Taiwan-based Foxconn is best known as the assembler of the iPhone. Wisconsin is among seven states, mostly in the Midwest, that the company has named as possible locations to build its first liquid-crystal display factory that could mean tens of thousands of jobs.

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker tweeted earlier Wednesday that there would be a "major jobs announcement for Wisconsin" at the White House with the president.