Chic and Earth, Wind and Fire bring the '70s back to Xcel

Today's Morning Edition music is from "Le Freak" by Chic. According to guitarist Nile Rodgers, the song was conceived on New Year's Eve, 1977 when Rodgers and another member of the band could not get into the hottest disco club in New York, Studio 54.

The bouncer told them to go away using an expression that you can't say on the radio. In the song it became "freak out." The current incarnation of Chic, led by Nile Rodgers, performs tonight at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. They will be opening for Earth, Wind and Fire.

