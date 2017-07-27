Expect big non-group insurance premium hikes, then a big drop

Minnesota's Commerce Department on Monday will unveil premium increases of 10 percent or more that insurers are seeking for non-group health plans next year.

The rate requests are subject to Commerce Department approval.

Insurers are likely to drop their proposals substantially once the state's new $540 million reinsurance program takes effect, said state Sen. Michelle Benson, R-Ham Lake, chair of the Health and Human Services Finance and Policy committee.

"I expect that rates without reinsurance included will increase and Minnesotans need to be prepared for that, but they also need to know that when reinsurance is factored in, we expect to see a reduction — Commerce tells us around 20 percent reduction," she said.

Dramatic year-over-year prices increases have been a hallmark of Minnesota's non-group health insurance market since the Affordable Care Act became law.

Benson said she expects the Trump administration will green-light the reinsurance plan soon.

"We have received every indication that Washington is very interested in our 1332 reinsurance market stabilization waiver," she said. "They expedited Alaska and we believe they'll expedite our wavier."