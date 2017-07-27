Five GOP governors share ideas about health care, education, election security and more

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker speaks during a town hall meeting during his presidential campaign Friday, July 17, 2015, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Five Republican governors from the central US offer their ideas on health care reform, the opioid crisis, education and the security of our election systems.

Governors Scott Walker of Wisconsin, Doug Burgum of North Dakota, Mary Fallon of Oklahoma, Phil Bryant of Mississippi and Eric Greitens of Missouri served on a panel for the Aspen Institute's McCloskey Speaker Series, held July 25, 2017 in Aspen, Colorado.

33 of the country's 50 governors are Republicans, including in such "blue" states as Vermont, Massachusetts, Illinois and Maryland.

Aspen Institute president and CEO Walter Isaacson was the moderator.