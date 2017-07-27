Minneapolis posts climate change data that EPA deleted

This screengrab shows EPA climate change information posted on the city of Minneapolis website.

Minneapolis has joined other cities in posting climate change data that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has removed from its website.

The posted material is a snapshot of the EPA site before the information was removed. Major cities including Atlanta, Boston, Houston, San Francisco and Seattle have also posted the information.

The city's announcement Thursday says climate change is real, and that Minneapolis is making sure that people can access the data.

The web pages contain information on the basic science behind climate change, the ways weather is impacted by increased greenhouse gas emissions, and actions the federal government has taken to reduce the impact.

The new chief of the Environmental Protection Agency, Scott Pruitt, has said he doesn't believe that carbon dioxide is a primary contributor to global warming.