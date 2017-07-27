After Trump targets Murkowski, interior secretary reportedly warns Alaska's senators

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) walks to the Senate chamber for a vote in the U.S. Capitol Wednesday. The senators from Alaska reportedly got a call from Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) walks to the Senate chamber for a vote in the U.S. Capitol Wednesday. The senators from Alaska reportedly got a call from Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke. 