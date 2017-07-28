1 dead, 2 hurt in seaplane accident near Wisconsin fly-in

A federal investigator says one person from Minnesota has died and another remains in critical condition after a seaplane accident near an aviation convention in Wisconsin.

Investigator Dan Baker of the National Transportation Safety Board says the victim died Friday. Winnebago County Chief Deputy Coroner Chris Shea says the woman was a passenger. Her name was not released.

Baker says a third injured person is out of the hospital.

Authorities say the three were taking off from Lake Winnebago near the Experimental Aircraft Association fly-in Thursday evening when the seaplane flipped over in choppy water.

Sheriff's officials say two people were trapped in the plane and the third was able to get out. Photos taken during the rescue show the plane was nearly submerged as crews worked to free them.