Businessman paints terrifying and complex picture of Putin's Russia

Sergei Magnitsky, a Russian lawyer, was denied medical treatment, tortured and eventually killed after he helped to expose wide-ranging corruption in Russia, businessman William Browder told the Senate Judiciary Committe.
