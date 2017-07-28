Pakistan's high court ousts Prime Minister Sharif in Panama Papers fallout

Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, seen here on the day he spoke to an anti-corruption commission at the Federal Judicial Academy in Islamabad last month, has been disqualified from office.
Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, seen here on the day he spoke to an anti-corruption commission at the Federal Judicial Academy in Islamabad last month, has been disqualified from office. 