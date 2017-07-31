Sen. Jeff Flake: 'As conservatives, our first obligation is to be honest'

Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., (center) attends a luncheon with other GOP senators and President Trump on July 19 at the White House.
Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., (center) attends a luncheon with other GOP senators and President Trump on July 19 at the White House. 