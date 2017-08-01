Aspen Ideas Festival: Can DNA help us grapple with the past?

Alondra Nelson and Michele Norris listen to an audience question at the Aspen Ideas Festival.

An exploration of how genetic testing and ancestry research may allow us to learn our racial identity, our history, and our humanity. Michele Norris and sociologist Alondra Nelson offer some answers to the question, "Can DNA help us grapple with our past?"

Former NPR host founder of the Race Card Project and Minnesota native Michele Norris is director of a program at the Aspen Institute called "The Bridge," and she explored the topic of racial identity, ancestry and genealogy at this summer's Aspen Ideas Festival.

Michele Norris's guest was Alondra Nelson, dean of social science and professor of sociology at Columbia University. She's the author of, "The Social Life of DNA: Race, Reparations and Reconciliation After the Genome."

Recorded June 26, 2017 in Aspen, Colorado.